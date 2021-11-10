The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Insider S.A. Vale Sells 34,176,574 Shares

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 6,900,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,390. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

