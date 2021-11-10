The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.67.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.