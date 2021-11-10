The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of TTD opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 181.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.9% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

