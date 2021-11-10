The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $174.45. 410,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

