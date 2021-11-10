The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.69.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $174.45. 410,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
