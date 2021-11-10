The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104,171 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

