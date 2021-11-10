The Wendy’s Company Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

