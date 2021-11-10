THEKEY Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $321,740.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 203.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

