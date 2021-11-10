Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.62). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $636.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

