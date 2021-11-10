TheStreet Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to C+

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NOMD stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 273,413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

