TheStreet Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to B

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $364.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.52 and its 200-day moving average is $324.67. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

