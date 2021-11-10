ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 27,082 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

ThredUp stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 239,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ThredUp by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

