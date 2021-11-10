Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $130 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Timken were worth $130,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,443. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.