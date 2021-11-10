Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.21% of NVR worth $215,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $22.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,222.28. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,309. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,875.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,966.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,975.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

