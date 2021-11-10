Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $327,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.04. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,141. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

