thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.14 ($10.76) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.14. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

