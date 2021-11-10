TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $20.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $725.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.07.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 31.6% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 146.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 45.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

