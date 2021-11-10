Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $59.00

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $56.30. Toast shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 7,105 shares.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Toast alerts:

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $266,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.