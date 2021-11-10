Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

