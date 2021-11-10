Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

