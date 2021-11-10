TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.69.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $967.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

