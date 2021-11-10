Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $224.83

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.83 and last traded at $220.86, with a volume of 595373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

