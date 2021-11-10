Traders Buy Large Volume of Luminar Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 123,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 929% compared to the average daily volume of 12,036 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

