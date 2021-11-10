TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 2,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,769,000 after buying an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

