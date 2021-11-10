TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TMDX stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,689. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $778.72 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransMedics Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

