Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,833,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.