TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ TA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $892.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

