Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Travere Therapeutics worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

