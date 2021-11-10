Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $105.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Trex traded as high as $134.39 and last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 2536316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.79.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.