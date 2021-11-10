Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$853.42 million and a P/E ratio of -43.10. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

