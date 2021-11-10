TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 149,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,718 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.