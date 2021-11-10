Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $467.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 157,228 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 230,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

