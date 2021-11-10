Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$44.63 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$19.89 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.26.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

