True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.20

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 55348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $895.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

