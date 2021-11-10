Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.17

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and traded as high as $42.37. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 1,818 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

