Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.17

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and traded as high as $42.37. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 1,818 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

