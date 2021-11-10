Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 9,774 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

TSLX stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.