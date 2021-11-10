Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 9,095 SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

