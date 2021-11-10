Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $238,000 Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,737 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of SIGA Technologies worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.