Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $226,000 in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $4,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

