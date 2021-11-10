Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $246,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $335.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.74 and a 12 month high of $345.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

