Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $253,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

BHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

