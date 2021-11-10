Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 60,099 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $16,635,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 112,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

