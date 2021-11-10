Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $233,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.