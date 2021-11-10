u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Shares Down 1.7%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.98 and last traded at $75.98. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBLXF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

