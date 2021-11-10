U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 128,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.