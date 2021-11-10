U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of USPH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $103.68. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

