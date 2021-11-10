Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of UI stock opened at $300.30 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.99 and its 200-day moving average is $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04.
In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
