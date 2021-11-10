Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UI stock opened at $300.30 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.99 and its 200-day moving average is $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 739.97% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

