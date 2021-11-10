Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $300.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.34. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 739.97%. Research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

