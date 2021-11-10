UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,696 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

NYSE:CFR opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,617,247. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.