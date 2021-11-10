UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Post worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Post by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Post by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NYSE POST opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

