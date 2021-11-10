UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KRG opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

